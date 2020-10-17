FERMA & FHA Partner To Resolve Roads And Housing Challenges

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have entered into partnership with the aim of resolving the problems of housing and road maintenance which has consistently given Nigerians, and especially the civil servants cause for concern.

This collaboration was cemented today when the Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa and his Executive Director (Business Development), Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin paid a courtesy visit to the MD, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency at its Abuja Headquarters.

The Managing Director, FERMA, Engr. Nuruddeen A. Rafindadi, FNSE, FAEng, said the partnership of FERMA and FHA is a force to reckon with because of the personalities involved, and the spread of both organizations which cut across all the States of the Federation. He said the partnership will form a backbone upon which housing and roads maintenance will be further developed.

Rafindadi said one of his major concern since he took over the headship of FERMA has been the condition of service of the staff, he said, ‘’Since I came to FERMA, one of the main problem that has given me concern is the condition of service of staff, the pay is low, the housing allowance is low, and there is no access to affordable housing as much as one expects’’

The MD further stated that with this partnership, FERMA can help FHA to solve the problem of access roads to their Estates, while FHA addresses the housing problems of the staff of the Agency. He immediately constituted a technical committee to work out modalities to achieving success with the partnership. He added that the partnership will be effective as both FERMA and FHA are both Parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, where the Minister is keen on delivering on the President’s resolve to solving the Nigeria housing deficit.

Speaking earlier, the MD, FHA, Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa, said he is happy collaborating with FERMA as the partnership will serve as a model to other Agencies. He said, FERMA can compete with any construction company that deliver infrastructure in terms of roads. He also said that with the array of professionals in FERMA the problem of access roads to FHA Estates will be solved.

Senator Ashafa pledged total commitment to the partnership with FERMA.

Commenting, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, added that FHA believes in the partnership, saying FHA has professionals that will be able to work harmoniously with those of FERMA to achieve the set goals of this partnership.

Engr. Silas Abdullahi Buba, the Executive Director East Operations and Board member representing North Central Zone, in his own comment appreciated the FHA MD and his team for identifying FERMA as a worthy partner.

Maryam M. Sanusi (Mrs.)

Deputy Director (Information)