President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sani Sami, on the occasion of his 77th birthday October 24, 2020.

The President recalls the illustrious stewardship of the retired Major General to the Nigerian Army and the country, serving variously as Commander, Brigade of Guards (now Guards Brigade), and as military Governor of Bauchi State, among others.

President Buhari salutes the selfless service the Sami Gomo II has rendered to his people, wishing him good health, longer life, and many more years of stewardship to Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and the nation at large.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President