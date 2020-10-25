Humanitarian Ministry Conducts Fire Evacuation Drill to Sensitize Citizens

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has conducted a fire Evacuation drill to mark the 2020 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in Abuja.

The Minister said the “Ministry has organized this simulated fire exit drill which focus in raising awareness among the public and private organizations as well as mitigating the risks of fire especially in the high rising buildings”.

She further explained that “the purpose of the fire exit/evacuation drill is to ensure effective and efficient use of the exit facilities available in the case of emergency. Such drills ensure orderly exit under control and prevention of panic that has been responsible for much of the loss of life in major fire disaster”.

According to the Minister ” what we have just done is remarkable, considering the series of incidences of fire disaster in public and private building in Nigeria. In 2020 alone we have witnessed -more than 20 fire incidents in both public and private buildings. Experience and research have shown that panic, stampede and smoke inhalation rather the burns from fire have been responsible for loss of life in the major fire disaster history”.

Continuing, “as a Ministry charged with the responsibility of coordinating all actions in disaster preparedness and mitigation, we are poised to continue a sustained sensitization of the general public to guide against unforeseen fire disaster”.

She appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision and creating enabling environment for translating his vision into action,adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development shall continue to uphold the mantle of his visionary leadership.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali in his opening remarks, stressed that the need for work place safety and that “work place safety is key to the planning and disaster risk prevention and reduction”.

He added that all government departments and offices must ensure that the minimum safety standards are observed in all buildings.

Present at the event were Director General National Emergency Management Agency AVM Muhammed Muhammed, Assistant Comptroller General of Federal Fire Service Taribo Samson, Air Commodore Adewale Adedokun Director Humanitarian Affairs of the Humanitarian Ministry and Mr. Vincent Owan NEMA and others.

Felicia Adeyemo