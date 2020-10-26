ARSO 2020: Three students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have emerged National winners

Three students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have emerged National winners of the 2020 edition of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) annual essay competition in Nigeria.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim named the winners as James Ibe-Akunna who came tops with 66.31percent, Eze Harrison Ebuka, 65.50percent and Eze Samson Somtochukwu 65.47percent. Two other essays from Evan-Ibe S. Sobechi and Offor O. Christopher completed the five entries presented by Nigeria to ARSO for the continental competition.

The theme for this year’s edition of the competition according to the statement is “The Role of Standardisation in Resolving and Addressing the Socio-Economic Issues for the Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons and Creating Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

Mallam Salim congratulated the National winners of the essay competition and expressed the hope that some of the five entries from Nigeria would be would be among the final winners at the continental version of the competition.

He enjoined all undergraduates in tertiary institutions in Nigeria to participate in future editions of the competition to further spread the gospel of standardisation and deepen the understanding of its potential for value addition to lives, the economy and the environment.

The SON Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the inter-ministerial screening committee responsible for the collation, assessment and scoring of the essays.

A total of forty-three essays were received from eleven government approved tertiary institutions out of which forty-one met the requirement for assessment.

Members of the inter-ministerial screening committee include representatives of the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, Women Affairs and Social Development as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Others are the National Universities Commission; Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, the National Human Rights Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria providing the Secretariat and coordination.

