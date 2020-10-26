Search
Fake News Disclaimer From The Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management And Social Development

Suleiman IdrisOctober 26, 2020 6:16 am 0

THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS, DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

 

 

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has been made aware of trending messages on and off social media alluding to the fact that Covid-19 palliatives found in a Lagos warehouse were from the ministry.

This is nothing but a tissue of lies.

The photos and videos recorded at the warehouse show that the bags of rice and other items were clearly marked ‘Lagos State Government and Ca-Covid’.

Ca-Covid is short for Coalition Against Covid-19, a private sector led task force in partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control NCDC and the World Health Organization WHO with the sole aim of combating Covid-19 in Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development did not procure, distribute or facilitate the distribution of palliatives under the Ca-Covid initiative.

The ministry therefore wishes to inform the general public that it has nothing to do with the items found in that Lagos warehouse.

NNEKA IKEM ANIBEZE

SA MEDIA

