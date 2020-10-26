Flood : Bagudu lauds Army for reaching out to flood victims in Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday commended the Nigerian Army for extending its Corporate Social Responsibility to flood victims in the State.

Bagudu appreciated laudable efforts of they Nigerian Army for reaching out to Kebbi flood victims in KoKo and Bagudo Local Government Areas with relief assistance.

The governor, was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba, at the distrubution of palliatives and flag off of Medical Outreach organised by the 8 Division, Nigerian Army , Sokoto, in Government Day Secondary School, Besse and Maizagga village, in Bagudo.

The governor described, the gesture of the Army in reaching out to flood victims in the state with food Palliatives and building materials as commendable and a formidable way of maintaining the extant cordial civilian – military relationship in the state.

He averred, ” I will like to wholeheartedly thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant- General Tukur Buratai, for honouring Kebbi State and for finding it necessary for Army to maintain its corporate social responsibility, by coming up with their own contribution to flood victims, more especially in Koko and Bagudu LGAs .

‘ What we are witnessing today is a sign of generosity and responsibility which the Chief of Army Staff has found necessary to extend to the flood victims.

” This will also facilitate the existing military/civil relationship aimed at bringing succour to our teeming flood victims scattered all over the state .”

He expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff and his representative, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Aminu Bande and all the entire staff, as well as Officers and men of the Division.”

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in his message to the IDPs said, the Army would sustain absolute cordiality in civil-military relations.

Buratai affirmed that, the Army was fully committed to ensuring friendly interactions with the civilian population, as well as offer necessary support to those in need.

Burutai urged the citizenry to regard the Army as the people’s army and not an occupying force.

The Chief of Army Staff further sympathised with the flood victims in Kebbi state.

He explained that, the army provided palliatives to them as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Gen. Buratai advised traditional rulers to be enforcers of social justice and reorientate youths against taking the law into their hands.

The Special Adviiser on Security , retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba flagged off the exercise on behalf of Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Items distributed were assorted foodstuffs, including 2,000 15kg bags of rice and 200 bundles of zinc of roofing sheets, among others .

The Chairman of Koko-Besse local Government Area, Yahaya Bello, thanked the Army for its magnanimity to the flood victims.

Similarly, the Chairman of Bagudo local government Muhammadu Kaura Dan Hakimi Zagga commended the Nigeria Army for its benevolence and compassion to the people of the area.

Among the important dignitaries that graced the occasion were, Hon. Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, Permanent Secretary/CMD, Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, Dr. Aminu Bunza, top military Officers, local government staff and traditional leaders of the area.

Signed :