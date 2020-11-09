Gombe State donates abandoned school to NPF

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Gombe State Government has donated an abandoned school to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the establishment of its training institute in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school which is located in Dukku Local Government Area of the state was built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and had never been put to use.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, while addressing a delegation from the Force headquarters who were in the state on Friday, said that insecurity remains the biggest challenge the country had been facing in recent times.

Yahaya stated that the essence of governance is to provide security to lives and livelihood.

“It is as a result of this that we approached the Nigeria Police Force to start utilising the school structure that has been lying waste for long.

”This is done in order to enhance the operations of the force and provide security for the citizens,” he stated.

The governor noted that the situation in the country demanded that all hands are on deck to ensure that there is enough security for the leaders to do their work and take the country forward.

He added that with the recent protests that resulted into looting and vandalism of government and private properties in some parts of the country, the police needed to be supported to deliver on its mandate.

While commending the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for considering their request speedily, the governor assured the police of the state government’s support in ensuring that the institute takes-off.

DIG Lawal Shehu, who led the delegation from the force headquarters, said that the school would serve as a conduit for the training of the Special Protection Unit, the Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Border Patrol Unit of the force.

According to Shehu, the institute is essential to the force, saying that the police cannot grow or be more professional without training and re-training of its personnel. (NAN)