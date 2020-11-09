Institute advocates levy for sustainable roads

The Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE) on Wednesday advocated for tax levying on the nation’s highways to ensure that roads are sustained.

Mr Musa Saidu, Chairman of the newly inauguarated Abuja Chapter of the Institute, said this during the inauguration of the chapter and investiture of the executives.

Saidu said the chapter would improve on what was already on ground by working with other agencies that deal with roads.

“We are trying to promote modern technology in both construction and design of highways. “So we are going to impart that knowledge on our partners most especially the institutions that also deal with Highways like the FCDA and other Federal government agencies. “The Nigerian roads are financed through budgetary provisions but we are looking at bringing up the idea of tax levying for highways. “We will start something like that and improve on it by pushing for legislation in this direction to the authorities so that we will not have to depend only on budgetary provisions as the only means of funding the roads. “If there is another means like setting aside some amount from petroleum products for road infrastructure, this will improve the quality of our roads and showcase governments’ seriousness in terms of infrastructure development,” Saidu said.

While delivering his address, National Chairman of the Institution, Mr Oludayo Oluyemi called on the newly inaugurated chapter to assist the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration in formulating good policies on Highway and Transportation Engineering.