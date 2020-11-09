UNECA Donates Equipment of CORS To OSGoF

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) under which auspices the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, Science and Technology (AFRIGIST) was established has donated equipment for Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) to Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF). The event took place at the Conference Room of OSGoF in Abuja.

CORS is an active station that behaves like satellite, making mapping from anywhere within its range easier. One of the best things that has happened to the human world is the development of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) technology which according to experts has revolutionized position fixing; it is said that the position of any location can now be fixed within the exactitude of tenth place of decimal of a meter. The positioning-related activities of every country of the world depend on the implementation of a network of a good number of CORS.

Executive Director of AFRIGIST, Dr. Adewale Olusola Akingbade who presented the equipment on behalf of UNECA said the equipment was the first set of the two that would be given to OSGoF as part of its support to galvanize appreciation of geospatial knowledge and technology in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He praised the contributions of OSGoF, and the personal support of the SGoF to the activities of AFRIGIST adding that the SGoF, Surv. Taiwo was AFRIGIST’s alumna who has become one of AFRIGIST’s sources of pride.

While receiving the donation, the SGoF said the equipment donated by UNECA was a demonstration of its support to geospatial capacity-building not only in Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa.

Surv. Taiwo thanked UNECA and AFRIGIST for the donation and pledged to ensure its judicious use and effective deployment for the benefit of the Nigerian Government and people by extension.

The Executive Director of AFRIGIST accompanied by his deputy, Abdoulaye Belem; Mr. Muhammadu Soumah, Head of Photogrammetry and Remote-Sensing; Mr. Bolaji Akeredolu, Head of Finance and Account; and Mal. Aminu Liman, Business Development Officer.

Signed:

Abu, I. Michael

Head of Press and Public Relations