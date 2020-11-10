NGO commends Minister of power on improved power generation in Nigeria

The Centre for Media Education and Networking (CMEN), a non-governmental organisation, has commended the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, for focusing on President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate of improving power supply in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta by its Media Director, Funke Adeyosoye, the group said that Nigeria’s power generation has rapidly improved to 13,000MW, from 8,000MW.

It stated that transmission has reached 5,500MW, and distribution moved up to 4,500MW.

“For the first time in history and barely a year after the appointment of the Minister, the country achieved a peak in distribution, in fulfillment of the electoral promises of the president to Nigerians,” the statement stated.

The body added that Mamman recently assured that in furtherance of his mandate and with active support of President Buhari and the National Assembly, the Ministry is focusing on the provision of alternate and clean energy for Nigerians, especially in the rural areas.

It stated that it would be achieved with the scaling-up of establishment and wide spread of mini-grids all over the country and boosting power finance through strategic cooperation with local and international partners and stakeholders.

The group urged Nigerians to cooperate with the minister as he strives to improve electricity supply, condemning the recent attacks on the minister by some persons. He described the attack as “politically motivated”.

CMEN counseled those behind the attacks to stop, as it is not in the interest of the country.

“We know that those behind the attacks are angling for political relevance but we want to plead with them not to distract this man who is committed to changing the nation’s power supply narrative.

“It is important to state that Mamman has not declared any interest in any political office beyond his mandate as Minister of Power and tackling the problems of power generation and supply in Nigeria. He should be left alone to do his job,” CMEN warned.

The NGO advised the minister to stay focused and save the country from years of poor power supply. (NAN)