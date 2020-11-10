Plateau govt. pledges support for United ahead of new season

The Plateau Government has pledged support for Plateau United FC of Jos, ahead of the CAF Champions League and the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Mr Victor Lapang, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, made the pledge while interacting with Players and officials of the club at the team’s training ground on Tuesday in Jos.

Lapang, who commended the team for the intensive training ahead of new season and the CAF Champions League, said that government was fully committed to ensure the teams successful outing in the forthcoming competitions

“Government is working round the clock to ensure that all that is required is provided to the team to enable you achieve the desired results in the competitions.

“We want to thank the management of the team for motivating the players to achieved the desire results in the past.

“We wish to urge that you redouble your efforts this time around because we have an enormous responsibility of flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Champions League apart from playing in the NPFL,” he urged

Earlier, Mr Pius Henwan, General Manager of the club, also promised to continue to motivate the team in order to bring the best out of them.

Henwan challenged the players and technical crew to remained focus and avoid any distractions as the NPFL and the CAF Champions League draws closer.

He urged the players to be each other’s keeper and play safe, as the team put up finishing touches to participate in the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Pre-Season Tournament in Aba which kicks off this weekend.

On his part, Mr Abdu Maikaba, Head Coach of the team, commended the efforts of the management and the state government in keeping the team afloat.

He, however, urged the duo to improve on the welfare of the technical crew as a way of boosting their moral especially now that they would be playing at the continental level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the players enumerated challenges facing the team while others offered suggestions on how best to motivate the team to achieve the desired results.

NAN also reports that the club had won the ticket to represent Nigeria after finishing tops of the aborted NPFL table due to the advent of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). (NAN)