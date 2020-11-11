Bello Commiserates With Kaduna Govt. Over The Death Of Its Former Governor, Balarabe Musa

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum NCGF Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State over the demise of a former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.

In a condolence message signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor said the deceased was a politician with passion who represented different things to different individuals.

Governor Sani Bello who said his contribution to Democracy in the Country will not be forgotten in a hurry, prayed Allah to forgive him all his short comings and accept him into Aljanna Firdausi.

He also prayed that Allah will grant the immediate family members, friends and close associates as well as the Kaduna State Government the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Balarabe Musa was the first civilian Governor of Kaduna State in the Second Republic before he was impeached on the 23rd of June, 1981.

He was the leader of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), a coalition of opposition parties, in the Fourth Republic.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and was over 80 years of age.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State.

