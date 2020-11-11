Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage over theft, abandonment

A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a trader, Basirat Rahmon and her estranged husband, a ”spiritual consultant”, Olaide, over complaints bordering on theft and abandonment.

In her petition, Rahmon, who lives in Olodo area in Ibadan said that Olaide , accused her husband of stealing N650,000.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade dissoved the marriage in the interest of peace

”Any marriage built on a shaky foundation such as Basirat and Olaide, will not last,’ he said.

Consequently, the president , granted custody of the children to Rahmon.

The arbitrator also ordered Olaide to pay his ex-wife a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children.

Earlier, Rahmon, said that Olaide was irresponsible and uncaring.

“He stole N650,000 that I kept in my safe in the bedroom. He bought a plot of land with N450,000 out of the stolen money.

”When I asked for my money, he threatened to terminate my life,” he said.

However, the respondent opposed the suit, claiming that he still loved his wife.

Olaide, who is a ”spiritual consultant” blamed the problem in his marriage on father and mother in-laws whom he accused of interfering in his marriage.

“I didn’t steal her money, I used it to buy her a piece of land. She has been supportive especially towards my occupation,” he said. (NAN)