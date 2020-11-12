Court sentences man to 18 months imprisonment for peddling hemp

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akeem Sanusi, to 18 months imprisonment for peddling 1.1kg of hemp.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Sanusi with drug trafficking,

Justice Chuka Obiozor in his judgment, sentenced Sanusi, after he pleaded guilty.

Justice Obiozor, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50, 000.

Earlier, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, who reviewed the facts of the case, tendered some document in evidence.

Aerman tendered a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, as well as remnant of the narcotics.

Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea as well as evidences adduced by prosecution.

In the charge, the NDLEA counsel, told the court that the convict was arrested on Sept. 17, at Ibesi in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, while trading on cannabis.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is a banned narcotic similar to Heroine and other restricted hard drugs which are listed as being prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004. (NAN)