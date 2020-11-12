Military achieving results through intelligence-based operations – DHQ

The military has achieved better results through intelligence-based operations in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality in recent times across the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that while the troops had sustained the kinetic operations against the bandits and terrorists across theatres of operations, they had been able to apprehend many collaborators and informants through intelligence.

In the North West zone, Enenche disclosed that the Troops of ”Operation Accord” on Nov. 8, arrested bandits’ gun runners named Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Janare at Tangaza Town in Sokoto State, based on intelligence.

He added that various arms and ammunition such as Light Machine Gun, AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Enenche further disclosed that several bandits were eliminated in different air and land operation Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna State during the period through credible intelligence.

In the North East, the Coordinator said that significant results were achieved through several land and air operations conducted by the military and other security agencies during the week under review.

He said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through the subsidiary Operation Fire Ball, eliminated five terrorists at Buni Gari in Yobe State on Nov. 8 and recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

He added that a woman and three children were also rescued by the troops in an encounter with terrorists on same day at Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, the Air Task Force of OPLD neutralised several ISWAP fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern Borno.

“The air raid was executed on Nov. 8, on the heels of credible intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in make shift structures within the settlement.

“The attack aircraft, engaged the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump.

“Several ISWAP elements were also neutralised as a result of the air strike,” he said.

In North Central, Enenche said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, successfully conducted several raids on identified criminals’ hideouts in the zone during the period.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on Nov. 7, apprehended a kidnapper and gang-leader one Mr Joshua Iliya at Kasit village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the suspect and his gang members were allegedly involved in some recent kidnappings in the general area and he is undergoing interrogation to be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.

In the South-South zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, arrested 10 crew men, a Tugboat and Barge loaded with 113 stolen pipes suspected to have been vandalised from the South Forcados Opukushi trunk line.

He also disclosed that troops on routine patrol around Utan Iyata creek on Nov. 9, intercepted a medium size wooden boat laden with 72 drums of 300 litres with product suspected to be illegally refined AGO being transported to the Republic of Cameroon.

According to him, the items and the two suspects are currently in custody to be handed over to the relevant agency for necessary action.

He further disclosed that troops also discovered and immobilized two reactivated illegal refineries containing unspecified litres of illegally refined AGO at Samkiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Enenche said that troops of 29 Battalion also intercepted two locally made boats conveying substance suspected to be crude oil along Ibaa/Rumuji Waterways in Emohua Local Government Area.

He added that troops Operations Calm Waters II and Swift Response impounded about 353 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice and 48 cartons of Tramadol tablets containing 10 packets each concealed in 35 cartons during the period.

“Other items intercepted were one bale of used clothes as well as 850 litres of PMS.

“On the whole, the Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain dogged and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

“The High Command also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” he said. (NAN)