NTA’s Ladi Bala beat 3 others to emerge NAWOJ President

Suleiman IdrisNovember 15, 2020 4:31 pm 0

Ladi Bala of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Saturday edged past three other contestants to emerge President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

Breaking: Ladi Bala of NTA emerges NAWOJ President..

The election, which took place in Minna, was keenly contested with Ladi polling 439 votes to beat Aishat Ibrahim to runner-up position with 251 votes, while Chindaba Danjuma and Ruth Abubakar polled 85 and 48 votes each, respectively.

A joyful Bala thanked God Almighty for the victory, while calling on all members to ”mend fences and close gaps” , now that the elections were over

Other elected members of the executive included, Lilian Ogbano, Deputy Vice President, deputy vice president, Helen Udofia, Secretary, Assistance Secretary, Yinka Bode-Are, Treasurer Fatima Rasheed, Internal Auditor, Dorothy Abellaga and Financial Secretary, Adeola Adekunle.

NAN also reports that Omobola Akingbehin, an Assistant Editor-In-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria, also emerged as the Vice President ‘B’ Zone of NAWOJ. (NAN)

