Gov. Bagudu promises to empower women with grains processing equipment

(NAN) Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Monday promised to provide modern grain processing equipment for women in the state to empower and enhance their economic statuses.

The governor made the promise while interacting with women engaged in local processing of millet at Fingilla village in Dandi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“I will make sure that this administration of mine provides you with modern machines for grain processing to ease your difficulties and enhance agricultural production,’’ the governor told the women.

He also pledged to prioritise and sustain women empowerment programmes in the state.

In their responses on behalf of the women, the Head of Fingilla village, Alhaji Isah Muhammad-Ghode and the women leader, Hajiya Amina Fingilla, who spoke separately, lauded the governor for his efforts at boosting food production in the state.

While in the area, the governor and Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sama’ila Kamba joined in the funeral prayer for late Hajiya Salamatu Kamba, mother of Dandi LGA Chairman, Alhaji Garba Kamba.

Hajiya Salamatu died on Sunday at the age of 78 years. She is survived by 10 children and many grandchildren. (NAN)