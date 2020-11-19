FG to Begin Camping for Athletes Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is set to commence national camping for athletes and officials in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Mr John Joshua-Akanji, Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will now take place in the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the camping is aimed at bringing back athletes to their individual sports having been on recess for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua-Akanji explained that the local camping which is coming at the resumption of sporting activities in the country is geared towards early preparations for athletes who have qualified for the Games.

He noted that the Ministry in collaboration with the Delta State Government had organised the COVID-19 OKOWA Athletics Resumption Meet in Asaba on Nov. 6, to test the application of the COVID-19 Sports Code in a competition environment.

According to him, the first phase of camping will commence in Abuja and Lagos with Taekwondo, Rowing/Para-Rowing, Canoeing/Para-Canoeing in Abuja while Para-Powerlifting opens in Lagos.

“Other Sports Federations where athletes have qualified for both Games will commence camping shortly afterwards in batches,” he added.

He said the Ministry in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletic culture is also opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau state specifically for road races within this period.

Joshua-Akanji stressed that all camps are to strictly observe the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol already developed by the Ministry in both training and accommodation venues.

(NAN)