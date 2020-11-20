Let It be Known That In The Fight Against Corruption, No One Is Too Big To Tackle – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the final report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged infractions by the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The President said so far, his administration has kept faith with the promise and shall remain committed until Nigeria triumphs over the evil of corruption. He promised that the nation shall attain a prosperous economic status and surmounts her security challenges.

“Let it be known that in the fight against corruption, no one is too big to tackle, as no individual is bigger than the Nigerian State!” President Buhari said.

The report containing four boxes of exhibits were presented to the president at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Salami Panel, which was inaugurated by the president in July, was given 45 days to carry out its assignment but the timeframe was later extended after the panel requested for more time.

Magu was allegedly accused of corruption, mismanagement, lack of transparency in managing recovered assets by the commission as well as abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.