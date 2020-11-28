Air Task Force launches Subsidiary Operation ‘Wutar Tabki II’ In Borno, Takes Out Terrorists

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State.

This was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 27 November 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI II”, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

The coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.

(Major Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters)