Police Arrest Car Snatcher in Ganye, Adamawa State

The Adamawa state Police Command On 18 September 2020 received a report that a syndicate of armed robbers attacked and robbed an innocent citizen of his vehicle at Lamingo Roundabout,Jos , Plateau State.

The principal Suspect Salisu Abubakar a resident of Sangasumi Village,Ganye local government was traced by the police and luckily apprehended in Adamawa while trying to smuggle the vehicle out to Cameroon Republic.

The commissioner of police CP Olugbenga Adeyanju applauded the effort of the policemen and assured members of the general public that criminals has no place to hide, equally calls on them to report any suspicious person or group around their neighbourhoods to the nearest Police Division or report same through any of the Police Command Control/Emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974, 08053872326.