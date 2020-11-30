FG Delegation Visits Borno to Commiserate with Families of Zabarmari Killings

A Federal Government (FG) delegation is in Borno state to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims of the November 28 killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village in the state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The delegation lead by the senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan is in Borno on behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to condole the Government and the people of Borno State over the incident.

The Honourable is in Maiduguri, Borno State as part of Federal Government delegation led by the President of Senate, on a condolence visit to the state over the recent killing of farmers at the weekend.

Members of the delegation include Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello , the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) & Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The delegation were a the state government house and the Shehu of Borno’s palace.