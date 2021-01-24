Air Component Neutralizes Bandits West of Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Directorate of Defence Media Operations, DMO says the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

DMO Coordinator, Major General John Enenche says the operation was executed on 23 January 2021,

sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20Km West of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Following confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships attacked the location and the bandits who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them. Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries. Meanwhile, aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits.