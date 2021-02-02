Flag-off of Rural Women Cash Grant Programme in Anambra State

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has flagged off the Rural Women Cash Grant Programme in Anambra State.

The representative of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs said at the flag-off said, “a cash grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Our target in Anambra State is to disburse the grant to about 2,800 beneficiaries across all local government councils. The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards.”

Two thousand, eight hundred indigent women are expected to benefit across the twenty-one Local Government Areas of the State.

Udo Okoronkwo-Chukwu