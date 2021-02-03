2,800 Women To Benefit From FG Cash Grant In Anambra State -Farouq

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that 2,800 women are to benefit from the Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project in Anambra State.

The Minister made this known at the flag off ceremony of the project in Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, she said the grant was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration.

“It is consistent with the President’s now national vision of lifting, 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years” she noted.

Farouq told the beneficiaries that the N20,000 per beneficiary belongs to them and should be used in any small business venture they deem fit to improve their living standards.

The Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, represented by the Commissioner of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mezue, thanked the Federal government for empowering the vulnerable women in the state.

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to improve their livelihood.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya

Head, Press and Public Relations Unit