Cross River’s Commissioner of Police Pledge to Secure NTA Calabar

Newly Deployed Commissioner of Police, Cross River State, Sikiru Akande has pledged to ensure that security threats against the well-being of NTA Calabar and the State remain a thing of the past.

This was during a Visit by the General Manager, Engr. Samuel Olalude and the Management of NTA Calabar to the Commissioner of Police as a way of seeking collaboration for mutual benefit.

The General Manager said, “we need to come and see you for collaboration in terms of security, in terms of content, because we have one of our programme, ‘Security Watch’.

On his part the Commissioner of police, Akande said, “NTA should have the belief that no-fly will come near them again, now that we are here. I am assuring you we will do everything humanly possible to protect everything that is of Federal Government and State Government interest. That thing that happened during the EndSARS protest will never happen again while we are here.

Cecilia Julius