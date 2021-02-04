Another batch of 420 Nigerian returnees from Saudi Arabia, comprising 27 children and 393 adults arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Wednesday.

The Returnees were received by senior government officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, NCDC and other relevant agencies.

Amb. Akinremi Bolaji, Director Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged the returnees to cooperate with the government, as provisions have been made for their basic needs during the mandatory 14days isolation in line with COID-19 protocol.

Abubakar Usman