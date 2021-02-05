FG, Labour Receive Report Of Technical Committee On PMS

The Federal Government and OrganisedLabour have received the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework.

The Technical Committee was set up to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.

At the end of a bipartite meeting today in Abuja between the Federal Government and OrganisedLabour, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed that the meeting had been adjourned to 22 February, 2021 when it would deliberate on the report.

He said the adjournment was to enable the representatives of OganisedLabour subject the report to the analysis of their various organs.

According to him, “the Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished their work and sent in their report. We have received and adopted the report.

“Labour asked for some time to subject the report to their various organs. It is a technical report, so they need further elucidation from their technical and research teams.”

Ngige also noted that the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff would be ready in a week’s time, and would also be reviewed alongside that of Petroleum Pricing on 22 February when the meeting would reconvene.

Also speaking, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade AyubaWabba, stated that OrganisedLabour needed to do a broader consultation to come up with with clear positions on what would be beneficial to both the Nigerian workers, and all Nigerians.

He pointed out that the issues at stake touched on the life of every Nigerian.

Wabba stated that “the whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only price stability but also affordability.”

Earlier, at the start of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had assured Labour of Government’s commitment to the implementation of decisions reached at the meeting.

According to him, “Our pledge on the government side is that whatever decisions are reached, we will ensure that government honors it’s own part of the bargain, so that we can maintain and sustain industrial harmony in our nation.

The Technical Committees on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, and on Electrcity Tariff were set up to examine those two policies respectively in relation to the demands of the Labour unions.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), MeleKyari; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, DrYerima Peter Tarfa; Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Comrade QuadriOlaleye; among other government and Labour officials.

Charles Akpan