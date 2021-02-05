Tipper Garage Market fire disaster: Sadiya Umar Farouq sympathises with victims

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq is deeply saddened by the fire incident that razed the Tipper Garage Market on 3rd Avenue in Gwarimpa Abuja in the early hours of Thursday February 5, 2021.

Umar-Farouq who sympathized with the traders especially those who lost their lives in the inferno described the outbreak as tragic.

Six traders who lost their lives in the fire were said to be trapped in their stalls having passed the night there. According to eyewitnesses, a faulty electrical spark in one of the locked up shops was the cause of the inferno.

Reports said the fire which started at midnight lasted over two hours before it was put out by the men of the FCT Fire Service. Goods worth millions of Naira went up in flames while several other traders sustained various degrees of burns while many houses around the market were also affected by the fire.

The Minister sympathizes with families and relatives of the dead and prays God to grant them eternal rest. Meanwhile, Minister Umar Farouq has since directed the National Emergency Management Agency to assess the damages caused by the fire for immediate provision of relief and intervention materials.