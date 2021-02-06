FG Flags-Off Training Of 5000 Independent Monitors For NSIP Programme

The Honourable minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the training of 5000 Independent Monitors for effective monitoring of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) programme.

The Minister disclosed this during the flagged off of the event in Abuja.

According to the Minister, “5000 Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor the programme beneficiaries at community level in school’s household and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

Farouq said, “The NSIP Programme was created by the t President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through the number of Social Interventions which include the job creation programme : N-POWER, Nation Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Cash Transfer programme (CCT), and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). These Programme were moved to Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in 2019 following the creation of the Ministry.

“The training follows and intensive two weeks’ workshop at the National Level by the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee setup by the Ministry to develop a Framework and Data Tools for effective monitoring process. While the initial training to acquainted with the schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure you continue to receive the regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned.

She urged them to carry out the responsibility with outmost diligence and sincerity and that the Ministry will not hesitate to take them off their engagement with security agents such as EFCC and the ICPC to monitor these programmes.

Earlier, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Grema Ali, said there is a great task ahead of them as they shoulder the responsibility of Monitoring the NSIP Programme in various communities. He said the programme is flagged off to support the vulnerable citizens of in the society.

The Focal Person for Federal Capital Territory Mrs. Chinwendu Eteyen Amba said that,” The Monitoring team will ensure checks and balances which will guarantee a seamless exhibition of the team to achieve results.

She appealed to the Honourable Minister to include the secondary school in the FCT in the National Home Grown School Feeding Program.

The Director of the National Orientation Agency Mrs. Mary Tanko said, the participants should pay attention to the rules and responsibilities, concentrate on the presentation, ask questions where necessary in order to play their role very well, adding that the objective of the programme is to make sure the objective of the NSIP is achieved.

