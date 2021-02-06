First Electric Car Assembled in Nigeria Unveiled

In line with the mandate of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), to ensure the survival, growth and development of the Nigerian Automotive Industry using both local human and material resources, the first assembled-in-Nigeria electric vehicle “HYUNDAI ELECTRIC” vehicle was unveiled today Friday 5th February 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja by the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Niyi Adebayo.

Speaking at the event, the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, MFR congratulated the Stallion Group (the parent company of Hyundai Nigeria) for the huge achievement. He said the unveiling of the KONA ELECTRIC VEHICLE is a significant milestone for the Nigerian automotive industry and a strong testimony to the achievements of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

The Director General urged Nigerians to embrace new technology which according to him has empowered businesses and energized private sectors through industrialization.

Jelani said the Council is in collaboration with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, University of Nigeria Nsukka and University of Lagos on an Eectric Vehicle Pilot Technology Transfer program. The KONA ELECTRIC vehicle in this regard would play a pivotal role he stressed.

The NADDC according to him has also reached advanced stage of discussion with JAIZ bank, Wema bank and Zenith bank to develop a special incentive on a Vehicle Finance Scheme that would enable Nigerians own Made-in-Nigeria vehicles including the KONA ELECTRIC at a single digit interest rate.

Similarly, the Honorable Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of Stallion Group Mr. Anant Badjitya for the achievement of the first assembled Electric Vehicle in Nigeria.

The Hon. Minister said the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and NADDC are working hard to migrate from petrol vehicles to the use of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

In the same vein, the Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, commended the commitment, persistence, team work and collaboration of the Stallion Group and NADDC that brought about the achievement, adding that the Ministry of Works and Housing would continue to support the automotive industry in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the CEO of Stallion Group, Mr. Anant Badjitya was very proud to announce that the Hyundai KONA ELECTRIC VEHICLE is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa, stating that the vehicle possesses great features such as no noise pollution, uses electricity to charge and is very economical.

