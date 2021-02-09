As Nigeria-China Relations Clocks 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

In the letter, the President expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and thanked China for its support in defence matters and infrastructural development of Nigeria among others.

President Buhari also rejoiced with Chinese people across the world as they commence celebrations marking the new Chinese Year of the Ox on February 12 this year. The text of the letter is reproduced below.

Femi Adesina