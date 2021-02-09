PTF Suspends Fresh 100 Passports

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has released another list of 100 passports that have been suspended for six months due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test by their owners.

This is the second batch of 100 passports to be placed on travel restrictions by the PTF to serve as a deterrent to others.

The PTF had earlier noted that defaulting passengers who evade the mandatory in-country COVID-19 test are more than twenty thousand and that it would continue to suspend their travel documents in batches if they fail to take the test.

The PTF insists that only a negative PCR test will be acceptable for inbound travellers, which must be conducted within 96 hours before boarding.