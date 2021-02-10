Update on Virtual FEC Meeting Presided by President Buhari

The 4th meeting of the Federal Executive Council for the year 2021 is ongoing at the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the meeting which is the 33rd to be held virtually since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic eleven months ago.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Security Adviser.

Also in the executive Council chambers are Ten Ministers while other members of the council are participating online from their offices across the Nation’s capital, Abuja.

several memoranda from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government are expected to be considered in furtherance of genuine efforts at taking Nigeria to the next level of socio-economic development.

NTA News will give you details on the resolutions adopted by the council members at the end of the meeting.

Adamu Sambo