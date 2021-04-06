Saudi Increasing Operational Capacity of the Grand Mosque during Ramadan

An official source at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that, emanating from the wise leadership’s keenness to preserve the health and safety of the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and those who serve them, with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, it has been decided to increase the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, while adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures issued by the relevant authorities according to the following regulations:

First: Granting permits to perform Umrah and prayers in the Grand Mosque and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque starting from 1st, Ramadan, 1442H for immunized persons according to the (Tawakkalna) application for immunization categories (Immune Person who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine / Immune Person after 14 days of receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine / Immune Person who has recovered from the infection).

Second: Booking permits to perform Umrah rituals, prayers and visit will be through the (Eatmarna) and (Tawakkalna) apps, due to the available time and the operational capacity while adhering to the precautionary measures.

Third: Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the (Tawakkalna) application, directly from the account of the beneficiary.

The source affirmed that the main and accredited platforms for obtaining permits are through (Eatmarna) and (Tawakkalna) applications, warning against fake campaigns and websites.