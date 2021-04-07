COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NAN) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,388.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22 of the country’s daily new positive cases down to 48, as at March 29.

“On April 6, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 16,3388 cases have been confirmed, 153,630 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The agency added that the 58 new cases were reported from 10 states and the FCT, Lagos (32), Kaduna (5) Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3) Osun (3), Abia , Bauchi, Gombe and Rivers, one each.

The NCDC disclosed that there were currently 7,700 active cases across the country.

The Nigeria’s health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The agency stated that the country have tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.