Dead Bodies of Eleven Troops on Stabilisation Operations Found in Benue State

Dead bodies of Eleven troops of the Nigerian Army, comprising one officer and ten soldiers initially declared missing found in Benue state.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Muhammad Yerima says, a joint search and rescue team of Operation Whirl Stroke, found the missing troops dead bodies in Konshisha LGA of Benue State.

The Nigerian Army is appealing to the public to volunteer useful information that will support the ongoing efforts to the arrest the perpetrators of the Criminal act.

Ismail Musa