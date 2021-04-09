Insecurity: Give information to security agencies, SGF pleads

By Ibironke Ariyo

Secretary to the Government of Federation Boss Mustapha has called on the public to volunteer quality information to security agencies to check security challenges.

He also called for partnerhip among the security agencies for same purpose.

Mustapha made the plea at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) strategic workshop on intelligence sharing on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, Mr Andrew Adejoh, Mustapha commended the contributions of security agencies, urging them not to relent in the fight against security challenges.

He noted that the present situation was challenging with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, which he said posed a novel security threat and had occupied the attention of the government.

“As a country, we therefore have no choice, but to continue to fight the battle on all fronts.

“To mobilise all neccessary stakeholders and sustain the multi-dimensional approach to tackle this problem.

“Security is a critical enabler in the development of any nation, as it provides the guarantee for citizens and foreigners to engage in legitimate business of their choice.

“Security, therefore, is everyone’s business, some agencies of government are in the frontline and saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that a well-coordinated security architecture is put in place.

“This is to achieve the desired outcome of a safe environment and peaceful coexistence of all individual in the nation,” he said.

He said that the collaborative efforts of the corps have reflected on a rewarding relationship with the state governments, stakeholders and development partners.

Earlier, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the essence of the workshop was to support other security agencies with relevant information.

Oyeyemi said it was significant to intimate other security agencies with the development and progress in the data management strategy and contemporary innovations of the corps to meet the current reality of the situation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said that connectivity and collaboration were the major measures in achieving a safe country for all.

Represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Habila Vintenaba, Attahiru urged the FRSC to sustain the workshop.

Security agencied at the workshop were Nigerian Army, Navy, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.(NAN)