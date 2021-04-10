Sani Bello Sympathises With His Yobe Counterpart

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has sympathized with his counterpart in Yobe State Mai Mala Buni who doubles as the Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, over the death of his grandmother Hajiya Fatima Yuram.

The Governor in a statement, enjoined his colleague and members of his family to see the death of their grandmother as an act of Allah and also be consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life to have existed for up to 102 years

The Chairman NCGF said he has no doubt that the deceased was a good and great grandmother who had respect for both cultural and religious values which is evident in the lifestyle of her grandchildren particularly the Yobe State Governor.

“Physical separation of love one by death is painful irrespective of the years they have lived, but for this grandmother, i believe she has accomplished all, having lived upto 102 years on earth. All we can now do is to pray for the repose of her soul and for us to live as long as she lived”, he said.

He also prayed Allah to grant his colleague and the family members as well as close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mary Noel-Berje