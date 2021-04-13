Partner on COVID-19 Vaccine Security and Accountability

In line with its determination to ensure accountability and transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) IS partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The collaboration will ensure all appropriate anti-corruption, accountability, and transparency measures are established and sustained throughout the four phases of the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

The ICPC will track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on four critical areas of theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, therefore, assures the public that those with intentions of perpetrating any unlawful acts in this regard, such as extortion, diversion of vaccines and funds meant for the vaccination exercise, will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law. The general public is therefore encouraged to report any act of corruption in the vaccination process to NPHCDA or ICPC.

Rabi Abdallah