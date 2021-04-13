Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has sensationally returned to Kano Pillars FC for the reminder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL).

Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

In a statement from the office of the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu Jambul and signed by the media officer, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa and made available to www.kano-pillars.com on Tuesday 13th April 2021, revealed that the Sai Masu Gida have agreed to signed Musa until the end of the 2020/21 football season.

According to Malikawa, the club have agreed to the deal after due consultations with the player and the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC) whom stand as a mediator to the deal.

Malikawa further stated that the club have received a letter from the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC) that was signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Malam Salihu Abubakar, that Kano Pillars will sign Ahmed Musa as an Elite player of the league to the end of the season.

The seasoned journalist said Kano Pillars FC family are happy to welcome back one of their own and have wished him Allah’s guidance.

“Ahmad Musa is our own and Pillars FC will continue to support him anytime and anywhere he found himself,” Malikawa said.

Amongst the contractual agreement reached and would be documented between Musa and Kano Pillars is……, anytime the player got an offer, he would be released by the club.

Malikawa concluded that after completing all the necessary documentations, Ahmed Musa would be unveil by His Excellency, the executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje before the commencement of the second stanza of the league.

The four-time Nigeria Professional Football League Champions are currently leading the log alongside Kwara Utd with 36 points each from 19 matches