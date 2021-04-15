DG tasks newly appointed copyright ambassadors

The Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr John Asein, has charged the organisation`s 15 newly appointed “Copyright Ambassadors“ to propagate creativity and innovation.

The copyright ambassadors, who were selected from different universities and other tertiary institutions in the country, emerged finalists in a national essay competition organised by the Nigeria Chapter of the World International Property Organisation (WIPO).

Asein, who gave the charge while receiving the ambassadors, described them as “representatives and products of a new dawn between WIPO and Nigeria’’.

“You are the bright hope of a better Nigeria where the value of Intellectual Property (IP) and an inexhaustible national resource is well appreciated and accorded due respect.

The Head/Director, WIPO Nigeria, Mr Oluwatobilo Moody, said that the essence of the competition was for capacity building, to advance the students academically.

“They (copyright ambassadors) have become frontline stakeholders in the Nigerian Information Technology System.

“Some of them have been given scholarships, they have all been recognised and have received rewards, they have also been inducted as copyright ambassadors in their respective institutions.