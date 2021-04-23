Niger State Governor Directs NSEMA To Provide More Relief Materials To IDPs

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of Banditry attacks following influx of more displaced persons from Chiro, Kuchi and Guni to IDP Camp in Gwada.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, the Governor said similar gesture should be extended to other IDP Camps in the state stressing that the urgent intervention is to alleviate their condition in this trying times.

The Governor, while empathizing with the displaced persons, said security efforts are being intensified to bring an enduring solution to the incessant attacks by the Bandits.

“Government is not unmindful of the precarious situation you found yourselves in, we are making frantic efforts to intervene and ensure that your communities are rid of those criminal elements and made safe for your return”.

Governor Sani Bello, who acknowledged the fact that most of the displaced persons are predominantly farmers and needed to go back to their homes ahead of the coming rainy season, said the people will not be rushed into going back to their communities until ‘the Coast is clear’.

The Governor called for calm and patience from the Internally Displaced Persons assuring that, sooner than later, they would all be safely returned home and reunited with their sources of livelihood.

He also urged all the communities affected by Banditry activities in the state to cooperate with the joint Military Taskforce in the renewed but undisclosed tactical strategy that will comb out the miscreants from their hideouts.

“Once again I sympathize with the displaced persons and, as a government, the situation is regrettable and we are not resting on our oars until we are able to get you back to your homes to live your normal, productive lives”.

Mary Noel Berje