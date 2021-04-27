Borno State Governor, Prof. Zulum Briefs President Buhari on Borno Attack

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has formally briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent violent attacks in parts of the state by insurgents describing the situation as disturbing.

State House correspondent Adamu Sambo reports that the Governor who was in the state House Monday evening gave detailed account of the incidents coming after some moment of respite in the security situation situation.

Governor Zulum who is also the chairman of the North East Governors Forum had told President Buhari that following the renewed attacks, the traumatised residents of the affected areas fled their communities and called for urgent intervention by the Federal Government.

The Governor therefore made a case for the Federal Government to work towards hastening the delivery of the equipment ordered for the Nigerian Armed forces to enable confront head-on the criminal elements for the desired peace and stability to be restored in the area.

Adamu Sambo