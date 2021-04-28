Governor Wike Shutdown Rivers State Land Borders

Following the incessant killing of security agents in River state, the Governor, Nyesome Wike imposed curfew at all entry and exit of the states to contain the spread.

In his word, “the Government of Rivers state has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the state from the land borders of the state”.

Explaining further, Wike said no vehicle or person is allowed into or goes out of the state from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am from tomorrow (Wednesday) 28 April 2021 until further notice.

The governor advised that whoever has any legitimate need or reason to come in or out of the state must do so within the stipulated time.

Wike stated that security agents have been directed to monitor and enforce the strict compliance of the curfew.

Abdulrazaq Jimoh