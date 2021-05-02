Buhari felicitates with Alhaji Mohammed Idris on his 55th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the General Secretary of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on his 55th birthday.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, The president joins family members and friends to celebrate with the influential media and communications entrepreneur, whose profile continues to rise.

Mohammed Idris, the Kakaki of Nupe, is the Chairman of Bifocal Group, owners of WE FM 106.3 and publisher of Blueprint newspaper,

President Buhari salutes his courage to invest in the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media industry, and working diligently to always ensure fairness, balance and accuracy.