The Katsina Emirate Council under the leadership of His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmunini Kabir Usman has suspended the Sarkin Pauwan Katsina, district head of Kankara, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Sallaman Katsina, Alhaji Mamman Ifo on behalf of the Emir dated 30th of April, 2021.

The statement also said the suspension is with immediate effect.