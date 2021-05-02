PDP Salutes Workers On Labour Day
The party’s National publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement commends the Nigerian workers resilience and patriotism which they have continued to display in the collective quest to move the nation forward.
The party also commends the health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of national life for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confronted the nation at this time..
CATEGORIES News