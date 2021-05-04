FG Establishes National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) to be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

A Statement from the Office of the National Security Adviser says, NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

The impact of the proliferation of SALW across national borders in Africa and the Sahel region has resulted in terrorism, human trafficking, organized crime, and insurrections in West Africa and Nigeria, hence the need to upscale measures to tackle these threat.

The statement notes that, the new Centre will be fulfilling the requirements of the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as the UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate the illicit trade in SALW.

Major General Abba Muhemmed Dikko, fomer Military Adviser, United Nation Office for West Africa and Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been appointed, the pioneer Coordinator of the centre.

Ismail Musa