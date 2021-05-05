President Buhari Presides Over 44th Virtual FEC Meeting

The 44th Virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council- Nigeria’s highest policy decision making body is ongoing at the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the Meeting which is the15th for the year 2021.

State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo reports that the President was joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, The National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno.

Others physically present are Five Ministers while The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other members of the council are participating online from their offices across the nation’s capital.

Several memoranda from ministries, Departments and Agencies are slated for consideration and possible approval.

This is to sustain efforts at enhancing the growth and development of the country for sustainable future.

NTA news will bring you details on decisions taken at the end of the meeting.

Adamu Sambo